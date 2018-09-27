Convicted former Arkansas state senator reports to prison

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2014, file photo, Arkansas state Sen. Jon Woods speaks during a panel discussion in Little Rock, Ark. The former state senator reported to federal prison Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas, to begin a more than 18-year prison sentence for bribery. On Monday, a federal judge rejected Woods’ motion to remain free pending an appeal of his May conviction on 15 counts of conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. Danny Johnston, File AP Photo