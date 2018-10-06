Georgia voter registration deadline is Tuesday

The midterm elections are fast approaching and the deadline in Georgia to vote in those races is even closer.
The voter registration cutoff for anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections is Tuesday.
Citizens can visit the Georgia secretary of state's website to see if they are registered or to register. It's also possible to register using the free "GA SOS" mobile app.
Early voting begins Oct. 15. The secretary of state's website says polling places will also be open at least one Saturday, Oct. 27, in all 159 Georgia counties.
