Former North Carolina House co-speaker Morgan dies at age 66

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2003, file photo, Rep. Richard Morgan, R-Moore, who is running for House speaker, is shown before a House session in Raleigh, N.C. Morgan, the Republican who forged a power-sharing arrangement in a deadlocked North Carolina House 15 years earlier that made him the co-speaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. He was 66. Bob Jordan, File AP Photo