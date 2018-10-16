Louisiana men plead not guilty to Mississippi prison bribery

Four Louisiana men pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that they tried to bribe a Mississippi sheriff with $2,000 in casino chips, seeking lucrative jail contracts.
Entering not guilty pleas to conspiracy and bribery charges in federal court in Jackson were 70-year-old Michael LeBlanc Sr. of Baton Rouge, 40-year-old Michael LeBlanc Jr. of Prairieville, 59-year-old Tawasky Ventroy of Opelousas and 50-year-old Jacque Jones of LaPlace.
All are accused of scheming to win contracts to sell inmates phone service and commissary goods at a jail in Mississippi's Kemper County.
All four men remain free on bail. Each faces up to 15 years in prison. U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Anderson set a Dec. 10 trial date.
The indictment says the men paid former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps $2,000 in October 2014 and promised him more in the future to secure his help in influencing sheriffs to secure phone and commissary contracts in regional jails overseen by the state. At the time, Epps was already cooperating with the FBI. Prosecutors also say Michael LeBlanc Jr. gave Kemper County Sheriff James Moore at least $2,000 in casino chips at a Biloxi casino in December 2014 when Moore was working undercover for the FBI.
Epps admitted taking more than $1.4 million in bribes from private contractors and is serving a nearly 20-year sentence in federal prison.
The elder LeBlanc has long done jail and prison work in Mississippi. LeBlanc previously was an owner of private prison company LCS Corrections Services, selling it to larger private prison operator GEO Group in 2015.
LeBlanc and his deceased brother, Patrick, faced scrutiny in San Antonio in 2007 over donations to the Bexar County sheriff and the sheriff's campaign manager when their company was providing commissary services to inmates. The LeBlancs were never charged in Texas.
