Justice recommends funding for regional projects

West Virginia's governor has recommended that the federal government fund more than $4 million in Southern West Virginia projects to support the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, the Hobet mine site in Logan County and projects for municipalities.
Media outlets report the funding hasn't gotten final federal approval.
Gov. Jim Justice announced his project recommendations Monday. He says the potential from the federal funding would be significant.
About $440,000 was recommended to support construction and maintenance projects for the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in Boone, Wayne and Lincoln counties.
Justice says $1.55 million would go to the West Virginia Elk Restoration Project in Logan County, to construct a visitor center near the elk viewing platform. Officials also announced development at the former Hobet Mine site that includes expansion of an existing assembly facility.
