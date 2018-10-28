How a white man is competing for Democratic votes in Georgia

In this Oct. 2, 2018, file phorto, candidate for Georgia Secretary of State Democrat John Barrow participates in a debate with fellow candidates Libertarian Smythe DuVal and Republican Brad Raffensperger at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Barrow is the most prominent white man running as a Democrat in Georgia this year, navigating the politics of a state undergoing rapid demographic shifts and a party that is putting a premium on gender and racial diversity. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Bob Andres