Deadwood to proceed with downtown project after $1.7 boost

Deadwood can begin construction on its long-planned downtown square project after receiving a final $1.7 million funding boost from the state of South Dakota.
Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corp. announced that the state has contributed a total $2 million in funding, the Rapid City Journal reported . The state's $1.7 million awarded this month is in addition to a $300,000 pledge made last August.
The state funding is matched dollar-for-dollar in a 2017 pledge from the Deadwood Historical Preservation Commission.
The economic development group said the public square's construction can now start in April 2019, as planned. It's scheduled for completion by Labor Day of next year.
The new Deadwood square will be built at the corner of Main and Deadwood Streets as a space to host concerts and other community events. The project was developed in partnership with the DLEDC, the City of Deadwood, Deadwood Main Street Initiative and the historical preservation commission.
"The Public Gathering Space has been something our committee has been working on for over two years now," said Bill Pearson, chairman of the Main Street Initiative group. "It has taken the hard work of the entire group, along with the help of our partners, to make where we are today closer to reality."
Deadwood's interim Mayor David Ruth Jr. said the final state funds came at the perfect time.
"We are able to stay on that timeline now and the city is excited to get this project underway for residents of our great community and also our visitors," Ruth said.
