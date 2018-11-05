Former Detective David March, from left, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and former officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Prosecutors have laid out their case against the three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.
Former Detective David March, from left, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and former officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Prosecutors have laid out their case against the three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool Zbigniew Bzdak
Former Detective David March, from left, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and former officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Prosecutors have laid out their case against the three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool Zbigniew Bzdak

National Politics

Chicago judge won’t toss alleged police cover-up case

The Associated Press

November 05, 2018 07:26 PM

CHICAGO

A judge has refused to dismiss the case against three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up surrounding the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Monday's ruling by Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson means the bench trial should start as scheduled Nov. 26.

Defense attorneys had attacked the prosecution's case as a sham and asked that it be tossed completely.

Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Detective David March and ex-Officer Joseph Walsh are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors allege they said falsely in their reports that the black teenager had battered, assaulted and attacked white officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times in 2014. A jury last month convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

  Comments  