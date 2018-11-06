The Latest: Menendez urges voters to come out, ignore rain

The Latest on Election Day in New Jersey (all times local):
7:45 a.m.
New Jersey's senior U.S. senator is calling on voters to ignore rainy conditions and cast their ballots.
Democrat Bob Menendez made the remarks Tuesday morning shortly after he voted in Harrison. He told reporters that he hopes it "pours with votes," noting the only way a "blue wave" can occur in New Jersey is if people get out and vote.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m. Forecasters say there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
Menendez is seeking his third term. He's being challenged by Republican Bob Hugin, who served as CEO of the drugmaker Celgene.
Hugin was expected to cast his vote later Tuesday morning in Summit.
6 a.m.
Election Day in New Jersey is off to a foggy and drizzly start.
New Jersey voters are deciding the closely watched Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin as well as a dozen House races.
Six other candidates are also on the ballot.
Hugin cast Menendez as untrustworthy and corrupt. Prosecutors dropped corruption charges against him after an earlier trial ended in a mistrial.
Menendez says Hugin will be an ally of President Donald Trump, who's unpopular in New Jersey.
Voters are also deciding a $500 million education bond issue.
