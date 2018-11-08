Appeals court rules against Trump on DACA immigrant policy

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, a legal immigrant reads a guide of the conditions needed to apply for Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, CHIRLA offices in Los Angeles. A U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, that President Donald Trump cannot immediately end the Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously kept in place a preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s decision to phase out the DACA program. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo