5 are vying for post of attorney general in Maine

Five people are interested in succeeding Janet Mills as Maine's attorney general now that she's been elected governor.
Lawmakers are expected to pick the new attorney general on Dec. 5. They'll also fill treasurer and secretary of state posts.
The five candidates for attorney general are Mike Carpenter, himself a former attorney general; Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney; former Cumberland County Sheriff Mark Dion; state Rep. Aaron Frey; and Verrill Dana law firm partner Tim Shannon.
Maine is rare in letting lawmakers determine the attorney general.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who has clashed with Mills, has suggested letting the governor appoint an attorney general. Carpenter said the current system seems to work. In his words, "If it's not broke, let's not fix it."
Comments