Men convicted of Kansas bomb plot try to bar Somali videos

FILE - This combination of Oct. 14, 2016, file booking photos provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Wichita, Kan., shows from left, Patrick Stein, Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright, three members of a Kansas militia group who were charged with plotting to bomb an apartment building filled with Somali immigrants in Garden City, Kan. Attorneys for the three men have asked the court to bar at sentencing any victim impact statements, arguing no one was actually hurt. Prosecutors say the men are trying to “minimize their actions and de-personalize their crimes.” (Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP