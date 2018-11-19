North Dakota gov, ag commish getting Thanksgiving turkeys

The North Dakota Turkey Federation is presenting traditional Thanksgiving turkeys to Gov. Doug Burgum and Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Tom Bodine.
A Monday morning ceremony was scheduled. The turkeys traditionally are given "pardons."
The annual event also benefits charity. The Turkey Federation is donating a dozen frozen turkeys each to the Ruth Meiers Hospitality House and the Abused Adult Resource Center, both in Bismarck.
North Dakota isn't a big turkey producer. Nine farms in the state produce about a million birds each year.
