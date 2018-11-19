North Dakota districts use federal funds for school safety

North Dakota school districts are allocating most of the roughly $3.7 million in federal funding this year to improve school safety and address behavioral health concerns.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that North Dakota Department of Public Instruction data show that the state's districts received a 75 percent increase in federal funding this year under a block grant program through federal education law Every Student Succeeds Act. Congress increased federal funding for schools by about $700 million after the February high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.
Some North Dakota's school districts are using the money for additional security measures, such as hiring school resource officers and installing security cameras. Many schools are putting the money toward behavioral or mental health services.
