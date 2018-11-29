County pays $7.8M to kids of woman killed by ex-boyfriend

The children of a woman who was shot and killed by an estranged boyfriend even though she pleaded with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for help have settled a negligence lawsuit for $7.8 million.
The Seattle Times reports the county agreed to settle on Nov. 13, according to Jack Connelly, an attorney for Jessica Ann Marie Ortega's two children and estate.
Ortega was killed Feb. 20, 2016, at a University Place nursing home where she worked days after her ex-boyfriend broke into her house, held a gun to her head and told her it was her time to die, according to a lawsuit filed in Pierce County Superior Court last year.
Court documents say Ortega called the sheriff's office after the attack and that deputies didn't take her seriously.
Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, which defended the suit, didn't respond to a request for comment.
