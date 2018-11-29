Illinois governor puts pressure on Airbnb West Bank decision

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in Springfield, Ill. Rauner wants to pressure Airbnb into reversing its decision barring lodging listings in the disputed West Bank. The Republican issued a letter Thursday to the Illinois Investment Policy Board. He’s requesting an investigation into whether the online lodging marketplace is violating Illinois’ ban on aiding the Boycott, Divestment or Sanction movement against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. (AP Photo by John O’Connor) John O'Connor AP