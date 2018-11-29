Illinois governor puts pressure on Airbnb West Bank decision

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to pressure Airbnb into reversing its decision barring lodging listings in the disputed West Bank.
The Republican issued a letter Thursday to the Illinois Investment Policy Board. He's requesting an investigation into whether the online lodging marketplace is violating Illinois' ban on aiding the Boycott, Divestment or Sanction movement against Israel's treatment of Palestinians.
The San Francisco-based company announced last week that it would delist about 200 properties for rent in the disputed territory's Israeli settlements. A 2015 Illinois law prohibits investment in BDS-friendly companies.
Airbnb spokesman Chris Lehane says in a statement that the company does not support a boycott of Israel or Israeli companies. He says the decision is "based on a narrowly defined framework we are applying to disputed territories globally."
