Kodiak students step back in time at Fort Abercrombie

In this Jan. 25, 2019, photo, Peterson Elementary students explore an old WWII-era Army building at Fort Abercrombie State Park's Miller Point in Kodiak, Alaska. A group of the school's third-graders glimpsed snapshots of World War II history on Kodiak Island when they visited the Kodiak Military Museum at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park on a crisp, clear Jan. 25 morning. Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP Jack Barnwell