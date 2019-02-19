Arizona officer in stun-gun incident has discipline history

One of the suburban Phoenix police officers involved in the repeated use of a stun gun on a handcuffed man has a history of suspensions and reprimands.
Phoenix's KNXV-TV said Monday it obtained discipline records for Glendale police Officer Matt Schneider that show reports of misconduct going back to 2005.
An attorney for Johnny Wheatcroft is suing the city of Glendale, Schneider and other officers over their handling of a 2017 traffic stop.
Police body camera footage shows officers repeatedly applying a stun gun on Wheatcroft.
At one point, Schneider pulls Wheatcroft's shorts down and stuns him. Wheatcroft alleges he was stunned in the testicles.
Prosecutors have turned the case over to the FBI.
Schneider served a three-day suspension.
Glendale police did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.
