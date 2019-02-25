Judge rules against male-only draft, but no changes imminent

File-This Feb. 2, 1972, file photo shows Draft Director Curtis W. Tarr spinning one of the two Plexiglas drums in Washington as the fourth annual Selective Service lottery begins. The chairman of a panel considering changes to the U.S. military draft said Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, its recommendations to Congress won't be influenced by a federal judge's recent ruling that the current system is unconstitutional because it only applies to men. The military has not drafted anyone into service in more than 40 years, but American men must still register when they turn 18. Recent efforts to make registration also mandatory for women have set off intense debate in Washington. Charles W. Harrity, File AP Photo