Assembly votes for gender-neutral pronouns in ordinance code

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has agreed to remove gender-specific pronouns from its ordinance code.
Borough officials say new local laws are written using gender-neutral pronouns. But the ordinance voted on earlier this week makes the practice retroactive.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the vote was unanimous.
Under the change, "he" or "she" will be replaced with "they," while "him" or "her" will become "their."
One person who spoke against the change was former assembly member Lance Roberts.
He says no one is offended by those words except people "who are really easily offended."
Assemblywoman Marna Sanford called the ordinance a feel-good measure.
