New Mexico bill to keep guns from domestic abusers advances

The Associated Press

March 12, 2019 09:24 PM

Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace rallies protesters against gun control legislation at a gathering outside the New Mexico state Capitol, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Advocates for gun rights in New Mexico including rural ranchers joined with a interstate group called Cowboys for Trump at a protest against Democrat-sponsored gun control legislation and a bill that removes the state's dormant ban on abortion. Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week signed a bill to expand background checks on private gun sales.
SANTA FE, N.M.

A New Mexico measure to keep people from possessing a firearm if they are under permanent protective orders for domestic violence is headed to the House floor.

The Judiciary Committee approved the measure Tuesday evening. It's part of a slate of gun-control bills backed by Democrats.

The first of the measures was signed by the governor Friday. It will expand mandatory background checks to include firearms sales between private individuals.

A vast majority of sheriffs have expressed opposition to the bills. But on Tuesday they said they would support the domestic violence-related measure with amendments, including allowances for a weapon to be placed with a relative or other acquaintance rather than law enforcement.

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, a Democrat and bill sponsor, said she was not comfortable with the proposal.

