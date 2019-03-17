The Latest: O’Rourke, in Caravan, heads for NH via Midwest

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., talk before a briefing from state and federal emergency managers who are gearing up for a flood threat caused by some of the heaviest snow in years, Friday, March 15, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn. The leaders heard that flood problems at the moment are relatively isolated, but chances are high for major flooding on the state's biggest rivers, including the Red, Minnesota, Mississippi and St. Croix. Steve Karnowski AP Photo