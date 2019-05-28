Census director meets in Albuquerque ahead of 2020 count

The U.S. Census director is visiting New Mexico as the state pushes to ensure there is an accurate count of its heavily Hispanic and Native American populations.

U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham is in the state for a series of meetings. On Tuesday, he toured the border communities of Sunland Park and Chaparral before visiting Los Lunas in Valencia County.

He's expected to take part in round-table meetings Wednesday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

New Mexico's U.S. senators say the state faces a high likelihood of an undercount, which could put the state's federal funding at risk.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order calling on her Cabinet and advocacy groups to encourage census participation.