Suspect killed, 2 officers hurt in suburban NY drug raid

Investigators work on the scene of a drug bust at the Ardsley Acres motel in Ardsley, N.Y., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. New York authorities say a suspect in a drug bust was killed and two police officers were injured during a shootout Monday night at the motel in Westchester County. AP Photo

A suspect in a drug bust was killed and two police officers on a SWAT team were injured during a motel shootout in a normally quiet village in suburban Westchester County, authorities said Tuesday.

A Town of Greenburgh police sergeant and a Dobbs Ferry village police officer were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident at around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Ardsley, according to the Journal News .

Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney said the sergeant was wearing a bullet-proof vest that stopped a bullet to his chest, News12 Westchester reported. The other officer suffered a leg wound.

Officers were helping the FBI with a drug raid at the Ardsley Acres motel when the suspect opened fire, according to village police.

A motel guest, Anthony Passananti, told the Journal News that he heard the barrage. "I ran back inside and just hoped one of the bullets didn't come my way. ... It was unbelievable."

"This doesn't happen up here," said Passanati, who joked: "I'm from Brooklyn. We're used to some of this, but not like this."

Another guest, Peter Norwell, who lives near Liverpool, England, was returning from a restaurant as police were evacuating the motel.

"It was like CSI Ardsley," he said, likening the scene to the TV crime show.

"It was like 'dun, dun, dun, dun,' and then it stopped all the sudden," a neighborhood resident, Nadia Ivanova, told WCBS , adding that "every police car in Ardsley" materialized within minutes.

"I feel like nothing really happens here — small community, quiet, small safe town," said Ivanova.

Police said they normally had no problems at the motel.