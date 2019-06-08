Cooper, Moulton speaking at dinner to energize NC Democrats

North Carolina Democrats will hear from presidential candidate Seth Moulton, Gov. Roy Cooper and others as party activists gather with their sights set on winning the next round of elections.

The state Democratic Party is planning for more than 500 people to attend Saturday evening's annual "Unity Dinner" in Raleigh.

Moulton is a Massachusetts congressman slated to give the keynote address. The party says 9th Congressional District nominee Dan McCready and 3rd District nominee Allen Thomas also will speak. They are on special election ballots in early September.

Democrats meet as recent electoral gains for General Assembly seats mean Cooper's vetoes now hold more weight. That was seen this week when Democrats had enough votes to uphold Cooper's veto of a "born-alive" abortion bill.