US Sen. Durbin tours flooded areas in southwestern Illinois

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says he is talking with federal officials about assistance for flooding in southwestern Illinois but doesn't want to "make any promises."

The Democrat toured flooded areas on Saturday and met with officials from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. The agency has mobilized round-the-clock teams to assist in the flooding fight in the region.

The National Weather Service says that the Mississippi River has risen to near-record levels.

Overly saturated levees are prompting state and local officials to recommend that residents evacuate. Authorities in Monroe County issued an evacuation order on Sunday for residents living in low-lying areas or near water and a curfew of the restricted area.

The state has mobilized more than 400 National Guard members and established a unified command center.