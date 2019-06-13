Mesa police: suspect shot after pointing a gun at an officer

Authorities say a Mesa police officer shot and critically wounded a man who allegedly pointed a gun at the officer during a foot pursuit.

Police say the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after two men in a car ran after being pulled over during a traffic stop.

As officers pursued the suspects on foot, police say the passenger pulled out a handgun and turned toward one of the officers.

That officer shot the suspect, who was transported to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was taken into custody without incident and been identified as 32-year-old Jose Elias Andrade Preciado.

He's jailed on suspicion of unlawful flight from law enforcement.

Police say the wounded passenger is facing charges after he's released from the hospital soon.