Police shoot, kill coyote that attacked mom, her son in park

Police shot and killed a coyote that attacked and injured a mother and her 4-year-old son as they walked through a northern New Jersey park.

The attack occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in Hollywood Avenue Park in Fairfield.

Authorities say the 37-year-old Fairfield woman was pushing her son in a stroller when another pedestrian told her a coyote was directly behind her.

When the woman turned around, the coyote lunged at her. The mom fell to the ground and the stroller tipped over before the coyote bit the woman on the back of her leg and bit the child on his right leg.

The mom got up, righted the stroller and tried to flee. The coyote lunged at her again but then ran into a wooded area.

An officer spotted the coyote nearly two hours later and shot it several times.