Vegas officials mark city courthouse project to open in 2021

Las Vegas city and court officials are marking the start of construction on a new municipal and traffic courthouse that's due to open by January 2021.

A Tuesday ceremony will focus on plans for builders headed by the Molasky Group of Companies to build the four-story $56.3 million building near City Hall.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Bob Coffin, Municipal Court Chief Judge Cynthia Leung and Molasky president and operations chief Rich Worthington are due to take part.

The site is at Clark Avenue and 1st Street, near the Clark County Regional Justice Center, City Hall and the Regional Transit Commission of Southern Nevada transit hub.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Plans call for the building to have courtrooms and offices for six Municipal Court judges, along with space for administrative and city attorney staff.