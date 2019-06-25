Borrello wins Republican primary race for state Senate

Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello has defeated longtime Allegany County legislator Curtis Crandall in a Republican primary election for a vacant seat in New York's Senate.

The Republican primary winner is heavily favored to win the general election in November, due to the conservative makeup of the district.

The seat became vacant when Republican Sen. Catharine Young left to take a job at Cornell University's horticultural research institute. She'd held the seat for 14 years.

The senate district covers four counties in western New York.

Borrello will face off in the general election against Democrat Austin Morgan, a 22-year-old Cornell University graduate.

Two New York mayors who were facing primary opposition after being indicted are trailing in very tight primary races, and facing the possibility of being ousted before upcoming trials.

In Cohoes, New York, a small city just outside Albany, Mayor Shawn Morse was trailing retired State Police Maj. William Keeler late Tuesday by about 100 votes in the Democratic primary.

A few hundred absentee ballots still remained to be counted.

Morse faced three Democratic challengers after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he embezzled campaign funds for personal expenses, including vacations, and then covered up his crimes by making false reports to the state elections board.

His trial is scheduled to begin this summer. Morse says he is innocent.

And in Mount Vernon, just north of New York City, Mayor Richard Thomas was trailing by fewer than 250 votes to challenger Shawyn Patterson-Howard in a four-way Democratic primary.

Thomas is scheduled to go to trial next month on state charges that he stole $12,900 from his campaign organization and failed to report $75,000 he received from his inaugural committee after winning office in 2015. Thomas also says he is innocent.

Patterson-Howard, a former planning commissioner in Mount Vernon, thanked supporters late Tuesday but stopped short of declaring victory.