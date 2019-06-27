Official: Driver who rammed 2 police cars shot and wounded

Authorities say a Mississippi police officer shot and wounded a driver who rammed two undercover police cars.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a Southaven gas station.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion tells local news outlets that undercover officers arranged to meet a suspect they believe shot into a house Wednesday night in the Memphis, Tennessee, suburb.

Champion says four men arrived at the gas station. He says the driver rammed the cars, police saw the driver reach for a gun, and an officer shot the driver.

The driver was taken to a Memphis hospital and three passengers were arrested. The driver's condition is unknown. Police haven't named any of the men or announced charges against anyone.

Champion says the car was stolen in a carjacking Wednesday in Memphis.