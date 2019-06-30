Openly gay Chicago mayor leads city’s Pride Parade with wife

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has led the city's Pride Parade as a grand marshal, walking alongside her wife and wearing a T-shirt reading "Chicago Proud."

Lightfoot is the city's first openly gay mayor and a grand marshal in a parade that was hit by thunderstorms roughly two hours after it started. Emergency management officials had advised attendees to seek shelter. Some floats that hadn't started on the four-mile were being held as storms passed.

Sunday's parade caps a month of festivities in Chicago and marks the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement.

Lightfoot, who took office in May, walked with her wife, Amy Eshleman. At times, they held hands as onlookers cheered.

Ahead of the parade Lightfoot said she was humbled to take part in the festivities.