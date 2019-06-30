W.Va. lawmakers seek emergency declaration after storms

Severe thunderstorms have caused flash flooding in several mountainous counties of West Virginia, and some state lawmakers are asking Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for portions of northern and eastern West Virginia after at least 2 inches of rain fell quickly Saturday night. High water and mudslides forces several roads to be closed, including four-lane U.S. Route 33, also known as Corridor H.

In a letter Sunday afternoon, senators and delegates representing Pendleton, Preston, Randolph and Tucker counties asking Justice to respond quickly to the flooding. An emergency declaration would allow counties to use state resources to respond to flood-hit areas.

Upshur County Republican Sen. Bill Hamilton says it's apparent the damage is extensive, including destroyed roads and bridges, and damage to homes, schools, farms and businesses.