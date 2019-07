Police shoot man in park after responding to call

Police have shot a man who was reportedly armed with a knife and acting erratically in a Cincinnati park.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the wounded man was taken to a hospital late Thursday morning and was undergoing surgery. He described him only as an adult male. No other information about him was released immediately.

Police said the officers weren't injured after responding to a call at around 10:20 a.m. EDT to Bramble Park in the city's Madisonville neighborhood.

Multiple shots were fired, although it wasn't clear immediately whether more than one officer fired. Isaac said a knife was recovered at the scene.

He said the investigation was in its initial stages and that police will provide more information Friday.