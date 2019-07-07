Man faces retrial in slaying after death penalty overturned

A man accused of raping and killing a female bartender is set to face retrial after the Ohio Supreme Court overturned his conviction and death sentence.

The News-Herald in Willoughby reports jury selection was set to begin Monday in Lake County court for 34-year-old Joseph Thomas' retrial in the 2010 slaying of Annie McSween.

Prosecutors say Thomas attacked the 49-year-old woman by her car after she asked him to leave the bar where she worked in Mentor-on-the-Lake in northeastern Ohio.

The state's high court overturned his conviction in 2017, ruling that Thomas' knife collection shouldn't have been introduced into evidence during the original trial because the weapons weren't used in the slaying.

Thomas has argued he's innocent.