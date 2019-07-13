Former finance director is new head of NC Democrats

The former finance director of the North Carolina Democratic Party will now step into the group's top job.

The party said in a statement Saturday that Meredith Cuomo will serve as its new executive director.

The statement says Cuomo has nearly two decades of experience working to elect Democrats in North Carolina. She has overseen multimillion-dollar budgets and much of the party's day-to-day work.

She was also previously the finance director for the N.C. Senate Democratic Caucus.