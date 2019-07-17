The Latest: Trump complains at rally about 4 congresswomen

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump's reelection rally in North Carolina (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is going after four freshman Democratic lawmakers one by one after previously tweeting that they should "go back" to their home countries if they have complaints about the U.S., even though they are all American citizens.

At a rally Wednesday night in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump began by verbally attacking Rep. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as the crowd chanted, "Send her back!" Omar came to the United States as a refugee from war-torn Somalia when she was a child.

Trump also mentioned Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Of Tlaib, he complained that she is "not somebody who loves our country" because she had referred to impeaching him using an expletive.

The president's rhetoric on Wednesday echoed similar language he employed to rile up his base in 2016.

7:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the Democratic Party is increasingly led "by left-wing liberals who ridicule this country."

Pence introduced President Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The president narrowly won the state in 2016.

Pence says the truth is "jobs are back, confidence is back" and "America is back.

Pence's comments come as the president continues his ongoing spat with four Democratic congresswomen of color who he said should "go back" to their own countries if they don't like America. The Democratic-led House voted to condemn his comments as racist.

All four lawmakers are American citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is heading south to rally supporters in North Carolina amid a fight with four Democratic congresswomen of color who he said should "go back" to their own countries if they don't like America.

Trump is showing no signs of backing down from his strategy of tying the Democratic Party to the four liberal lawmakers even as a Democratic-led House voted to condemn his comments as racist. All four lawmakers are American citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.

Trump told reporters before departing the White House on Wednesday that he thinks he's "winning the political argument" — "by a lot."

Trump is holding an evening political rally in Greenville, North Carolina, a state he narrowly won in 2016.