Utah governor order’s flag-lowering Tuesday for Stevens

Gov. Gary Herbert is ordering that U.S. and Utah flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in honor of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who will buried that day at Arlington National Cemetery.

Herbert's office said in its announcement Friday of the honor for Stevens that individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same period Tuesday.

Stevens died at age 99. He served nearly 35 years as a justice before retiring in 2010 and will be the 13th justice buried at Arlington.