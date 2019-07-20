Navy airman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

A U.S. Navy airman has been sentenced to 25 years confinement, with 15 years suspended, for attempting to kill his wife in a murder-for-hire plot.

Uriel Gerardo-Olivas was sentenced Friday following a court-martial at Naval Station Norfolk. Media reports say he also will receive a dishonorable discharge.

In return for pleading guilty to attempted murder, the Navy dropped other charges he was facing. They included communicating a threat, larceny, as well as use of marijuana and solicitation.

Investigators say he offered $500 to an undercover officer to kill his wife. Authorities say he wanted to kill her to collect on his wife's life insurance policy for another hit.

He was also accused of threatening to kill another sailor and asking a sailor to kidnap another.