Arizona high court to rule on Phoenix light rail initiative

The Arizona State Supreme is set to decide whether an initiative that aims to halt expansion of Phoenix's light rail system can appear on an August election ballot.

The court is expected to rule Wednesday.

The Arizona chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America in January sued to keep the initiative off the ballot, saying that the group Building a Better Phoenix had collected signatures incorrectly and that the initiative language was imprecise.

The contractors group appealed after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled in April that Building a Better Phoenix did not violate the law while gathering signatures.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If the initiative appears on the ballot and Phoenix voters approve it, any planned rail extensions will be stopped and funds will go to other transportation projects.