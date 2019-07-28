Planners seeking community ideas on revitalization effort

Planners are taking extra steps to find out what residents want to happen as Omaha revitalizes a historic area in the northern part of the city.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that city planners and several residents of the neighborhoods along North 24th Street think the area could be revived. They want to know what neighborhood residents think is needed.

The study underway is called Forever North.

A planner holds open-door office hours three afternoons a week in North 24th Street cultural centers. Other planners lead twice-weekly "place assessment workshops" at which attendees share their observations about several locales and what could be improved or replaced at each.

Planner Manuel Cook says Forever North is building on previous efforts such as the North Omaha Village Revitalization Plan, which identified the potential for North 24th Street to become an arts and entertainment district.