State high court to rule on regulation of employee benefits
The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled to rule Wednesday on whether the Legislature violated the state Constitution in 2016 by forbidding local governments from regulating employees' non-wage benefits.
At issue in the case brought by Democratic lawmakers is whether the 2016 law enacted by the Republican-led Legislature conflicted with a 2006 voter-approved law on wages and benefits.
The voter-approved law raised the state minimum wage but also allowed local governments to regulate minimum wages and benefits.
Both a Maricopa County Superior Court judge and the state Court of Appeals ruled that the 2016 law amended and repealed part of the voter-approved law in violation of the state's constitutional protection for voter-approved laws.
