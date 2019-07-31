Washington House Democrats poised to elect 1st woman speaker

Photographs of past speakers of the House, including J.W. Feighan, left, who was elected speaker after Washington became a state in 1889, are displayed in the House Rules Room, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. House Democrats are poised to elect the first woman to the position in history when they take a scheduled vote at a caucus meeting Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Seattle. The selection must then be approved by the full House at the start of the 2020 legislative session in January. AP Photo

House Democrats are poised to elect the first woman speaker of the House in Washington state.

State Reps. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma, June Robinson of Everett, Gael Tarleton of Seattle and Monica Stonier of Vancouver are all vying for the top spot after Frank Chopp, the state's longest-serving speaker, announced he was stepping down from his leadership position but would remain in the Legislature. During Wednesday's scheduled caucus meeting and vote, additional members can be nominated for the speaker-designate position. Democratic Rep. John Lovick has been serving as acting speaker since May, and will remain in that role until the speaker-designate is approved by the full House at the start of the 2020 legislative session in January.

Democrats hold a 57-41 majority in the House, and women — with 31 seats — hold a majority within the Democratic caucus.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, seven states currently have women speakers of the House: Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon and Vermont.