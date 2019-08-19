Georgia awards $300,000 in Columbus State police shooting

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay $300,000 to the mother of a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Columbus State University police officer.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports the settlement was awarded Thursday to Shaminique Flint, Zikarious Flint's mother.

Zikarious Flint was fatally shot in 2014 by Sgt. Benjamin Scott. Officers were responding to a call about a gun on campus when they began to chase Flint. Officers allege Flint raised a gun toward them when they shot him twice. A loaded pistol was found beside his body.

A grand jury in 2015 said Scott's actions were justifiable.

Shaminique Flint filed a lawsuit shortly after the decision, alleging that Scott used excessive force in violation of their son's Fourth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment civil rights.