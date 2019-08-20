Ferndale mayor, a Democrat, takes reins of Oakland County

A Democrat is running Michigan's second-largest county after the death of Republican L. Brooks Patterson , who was Oakland County executive for more than 25 years.

David Coulter was the mayor of Ferndale until Monday. Oakland County commissioners hired him to serve through the 2020 election.

Coulter says he wasn't hired to "fix things" in the county, which is known for its strong finances and affluent communities. He says he's an interim leader who will be talking to employees and other key officials to ensure a smooth transition.

Patterson died on Aug. 3. His chief deputy, Gerald Poisson, served as executive for two weeks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Poisson and two other key officials retired after Coulter was hired.