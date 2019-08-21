Man gets over 2 years for hate crime assault of black man

A Bremerton man convicted of a hate crime against a black man was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison.

The Kitsap Sun reports A Kitsap County Superior Court jury convicted Robert Maykis of assault and malicious harassment along with two sentencing enhancements for using a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 9, 2018, court documents say the victim was headed home from work and after exiting a bus had the urge to urinate. Documents say because of a medical condition, he didn't believe he would be able to make it home and went behind a nearby business.

Documents say the man told an officer that Maykis then emerged from a parked van and began yelling slurs at him, including the n-word.

Documents say Maykis threw a rock at the man, striking him in the leg.

A lawyer for Maykis says he will appeal.