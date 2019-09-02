Idaho pays nearly $1.3 million in police whistleblower case

Two years ago, an Ada County jury awarded an Idaho State Police investigator $1.5 million in a whistleblower lawsuit he filed against the agency.

Brandon Eller thought the case was over, but the judge reduced the award to $1 million, and Eller and ISP appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court.

The Idaho Statesman reports on Thursday, the case finally resolved with the state paying Eller $1.29 million in damages, lost wages and legal fees.

Eller, a crash investigator, filed the whistleblower lawsuit in 2015, claiming ISP retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing.

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled that the district judge erred in reducing the jury's award and sent the case back to court, but both sides settled the case for $1.29 million.