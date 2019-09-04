City might waive rest of rent for Quad Cities River Bandits

The Davenport City Council might let the Quad Cities River Bandits take a full walk on its 2019 rent, given the flooding that restricted access and forced cancellation of baseball games at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Quad-City Times reports that 19 home games were canceled this year amid record-setting flooding that caused a flood barrier breach downtown. Before the barrier was breached in late April, access to the ballpark was also limited by Canadian Pacific Railway's unannounced project to raise its railroad tracks along the riverfront.

The team leases the city-owned park for about $273,000 per year. The flooding component of the lease has already automatically waived nearly $220,000 that would have been paid to the city. The proposal the council is considering would waive the remaining $53,000.

The matter is scheduled to come up at Wednesday's council meeting. If aldermen advance the measure, the waiver could be decided upon by city officials as soon as next week.