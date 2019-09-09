FBI names new special agent in charge in Tennessee office

A new special agent in charge has been named for the FBI office in Knoxville, Tennessee.

FBI Director Christopher Wray named Joseph E. Carrico to the post. He was previously deputy assistant director in the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Carrico replaces Troy Sowers, who retired in August.

Carrico joined the FBI in 1999, assigned to Dallas. He became a supervisory special agent and moved to headquarters in 2005.

Carrico, whose hometown is Louisville, Kentucky, was supervisory senior resident agent in charge of the Covington Resident Agency in Kentucky, starting in 2009. Before going to Operational Technology, he was assistant special agent in charge of the Administrative Branch of the Chicago Field Office.