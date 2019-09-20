National Politics

DC considers banning ‘gay panic’ defense

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The Washington, D.C., Council is considering legislation that would bar people charged with violent offenses from claiming they acted in self-defense after learning the victim was gay or transgender.

WTOP-FM reports Council Chairman Phil Mendelson introduced the "Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2019" this week, saying it's unacceptable for "bigots to claim panic as a defense."

The bill would prohibit defendants from claiming they acted in the "heat of passion" or suffered reduced mental capacity upon learning about a person's actual or perceived sexuality or gender identity.

Mendelson was involved in helping the District legalize same-sex marriage.

